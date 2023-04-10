Crews respond to overnight fire near Bluewell-Brushfork line

BLUEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - In Mercer County, a family is picking up the pieces after a massive fire Sunday night.

Mercer County Dispatch confirms crews responded to a house fire on Pinnacle View Road. This is not too far from the Bluewell-Brushfork line. The fire was under control by 11:34 pm. The fire occurred around 10:10 pm Sunday with Bluefield, Bluewell, Bramwell and Montcalm Fire Departments all responding to the scene.

West Virginia State Police were called on accounts of shots fired, but dispatch says the sound of shots were actually due to ammunition catching fire inside the house. Red cross and Bluefield Rescue Squad assisted three people who were displaced by the fire, including the home owner who was found clutching their chest. There is currently no cause reported behind the fire. As we learn more we will bring it to you on-air and online.

