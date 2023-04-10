Crews respond to overnight fire in Bramwell, WV

BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a massive fire in Bramwell, WV on Sunday night.

Firefighters confirming the fire was under control by 11:34 that evening.

The fire occurred on 785 Pinnacle Road -- with the call coming in around 10:10 pm Sunday.

Bluefield, Bramwell and Montcalm fire departments all responded to the scene.

West Virginia State Police were called on accounts of shots fired -- but dispatch says the shots fired were due to ammunition catching fire inside the house.

Red Cross and Bluefield Rescue Squad assisted three people who were displaced from the home -- including the home owner who was found clutching their chest.

There is currently no cause reported behind the fire.

