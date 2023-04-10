Beckley’s Carpenter’s Corner will continue to serve community following purchase of building

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Without Carpenter’s Corner ministry, numerous Raleigh County residents would be at risk of losing their food security.

This includes Robert Curry and Jerry Bonds. Both men have been utilizing the ministry’s service for years and shared just how much it’s helped them.

“They help me a whole lot,” Curry shared on his way to Carpenter’s Corner Monday. “They a good group of people.”

“If it wasn’t for this out here, there’d be a lot of people that go hungry,” Bonds added.

Since the early 2000s, Carpenter’s Corner, a non-profit soup kitchen on Beckley’s Prince Street, has provided free, hot meals to those in need.

On Monday, vegetable soup and cornbread were on the menu.

As a non-profit, the ministry is operated completely through volunteer work. Members from more than 30 churches give of their time to make and distribute the meals, while large retail stores and restaurants like Kroger, Sam’s Club, Food Lion, Chick-fil-A and Panera Bread donate food. Raleigh General Hospital and Appalachian Regional Healthcare are also frequent givers.

In March alone, Carpenter’s Corner volunteers handed out more than 6,000 lunches.

“The need has continued to grow,” explained Diann Prunesti, President of the Carpenter’s Corner Board. “We opened in about 2006, just three days a week. Now, we’re open almost every single day, and with the cost of living and everything, we’re seeing more and more people in need. We average about 220 meals per day in two hours...”

The Carpenter’s Corner was owned by First Christian Church, located next door. In February, it was put up for sale, leaving an out-of-state entity to place a bid. With the future of the ministry uncertain, Beckley Councilman and local attorney Robert Dunlap knew he needed to step in.

He put in his own bid for the building and won.

“That doesn’t make me a hero. The people that come here and volunteer every day, those are the heroes of this community,” Dunlap stated. “This ministry is just far too vital and, frankly, the volunteers here are so dedicated, we just couldn’t have them going away.”

Dunlap says he is currently working to relocate Carpenter’s Corner to a better location in Beckley. He expects the ministry to be up and running in that building within the next few months and says service will not be interrupted.

WVVA did reach out to First Community Church to learn more about why the Carpenter’s Corner building was put up for sale. The church’s senior pastor, Reverand Sharon Waters, declined to comment on the matter.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.