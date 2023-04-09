Senior day win for Bluefield State University baseball over Virginia State

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - It was senior day for the Bluefield State University Big Blue who hosted the Virginia State Trojans on Saturday.

The Trojans took an early 3-1 lead and would double it to 6-2 into the fourth inning. However, the Big Blue would score four in the fourth to tie, then Jordan Varela-Payne would hit a two-run homerun in the fifth to take an 8-7 lead. The Big Blue wouldn’t look back from there winning 15-9.

Senior Jordan Varela Payne would hit for the cycle in the win.

