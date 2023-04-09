Pocahontas woman turns 102 on Easter

POCAHONTAS, Va. (WVVA) -On Sunday, many people celebrated Easter, but this year, for those in Pocahontas, Virginia, the day was also Mary Ferrell Day, named for the resident who celebrates her birthday that day. This year she turned 102. We asked her what was her secret for a long life.

“Just love the Lord,” says Mary Ferrell.

Mary Ferrell moved to Pocahontas with her husband in the 40s. Her youngest son, Tim Ferrell, says she’s always been an active part of her church and the community. He credits this to her caring nature, with her kindness extending to those in need, her family, and her dog Suzie.

“She was a wonderful mother to all of us. She was a businesswoman here in town, owned a beauty shop, and also, she was very generous. I remember very much her caring for the poor and taking food, and I’d go with her, we’d get to go with her and help with those things, so that was the thing that touched me the most that she cared very deeply about people,” says Tim Ferrell.

He says he’s grateful to God for giving his mother 102 years. Mary Ferrell says turning 102 is wonderful thanks to the friends and family who helped her celebrate.

