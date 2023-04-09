Cold again tonight but warm all next week

Conditions will be clear tonight
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Happy Easter! Tonight we are looking at temperatures down in the low 30s once again. The clear skies will help cool things down through tomorrow morning. Not going to be seeing a whole lot of wind either.

Tonight will be cold again
Tonight will be cold again(WVVA WEATHER)

We do have another Frost Advisory tonight for the same counties as last night. Those being Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell, and Buchanan counties. Take steps to protect any outdoor plants.

A Frost Advisory goes into effect tonight
A Frost Advisory goes into effect tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow is going to be another beautiful day. We’ll start out a little chilly again in the morning. Temperatures will be in the 50s by lunchtime. Highs will top off in the low 60s by the afternoon. Abundant sunshine is expected as high pressure remains dominant over our area. Tuesday will be another copy-and-paste day, with sunny skies and highs a little bit warmer in the upper 60s.

Sunny skies are expected this week
Sunny skies are expected this week(WVVA WEATHER)

Some clouds are expected on Wednesday though we will stay mostly sunny. Temperatures by Thursday will be sitting in the mid 70s, and stay in the 70s though the end of the week. Friday rain looks to move in, with the greatest chance of rain falling on the weekend. Stay tuned!

WVVA Weather
Easter is going to start out cold, though by the afternoon we will be warmer.
Cold Easter morning, but warming up by the afternoon.
Full video forecast (4/7/23)
TOMORROW
We stay chilly into Saturday, but temps climb by Easter Sunday