BSU takes care of VSU Sunday

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield State University Big Blue hosted the Virginia State University Trojans in a Sunday doubleheader. The Big Blue defeated the Trojans 15-9 on Saturday in the Big Blue senior day.

In game one, the Big Blue got out to a 9-3 lead after five innings and coasted to a 13-5 win. In game two, the Trojans took a 1-0 lead but the Big Blue came back right afterwards to win 9-3.

