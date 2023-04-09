BSU takes care of VSU Sunday

Big Blue win doubleheader over Trojans 13-5 and 9-3
BSU takes care of VSU Sunday
By Jon Surratt
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield State University Big Blue hosted the Virginia State University Trojans in a Sunday doubleheader. The Big Blue defeated the Trojans 15-9 on Saturday in the Big Blue senior day.

In game one, the Big Blue got out to a 9-3 lead after five innings and coasted to a 13-5 win. In game two, the Trojans took a 1-0 lead but the Big Blue came back right afterwards to win 9-3.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP...
Travis Tritt, John Rich drop Anheuser-Busch due to company’s campaign with trans influencer
Omnis has already received more than 70 applications.
Omnis Building Technologies now hiring
A first since the pandemic, The Greater Princeton Ministerial Association put on their...
Crucifixion reenactment held in Princeton
Ringleben Steet, Beckley
UPDATE: Gunman flees police after shooting motorist in Beckley, victim transported to hospital
Lewisburg Chocolate Festival
Lewisburg sees large crowds at annual chocolate festival

Latest News

BSU takes care of VSU Sunday
BSU takes care of VSU Sunday
Big Blue beat Trojans in come from behind win 15-9
Senior day win for Bluefield State University baseball over Virginia State
Big Blue beat Trojans in come from behind win 15-9
Big Blue beat Trojans in come from behind win 15-9
Rams lose game one 9-7 and shutout in game two 7-0
Rams lose game one 9-7 and shutout in game two 7-0