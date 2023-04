BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield University Rams hosted the Truett McConnell Bears in an early Saturday doubleheader in baseball.

In game one, the Rams competed all game, but it wasn’t enough, as the Rams lost 9-7. In game two, the Rams offense couldn’t come alive and were shutout 7-0.

