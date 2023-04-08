Town of Tazewell holds Easter festivities at Lincolnshire Park

Town of Tazewell holds Easter festivities at Lincolnshire Park
Town of Tazewell holds Easter festivities at Lincolnshire Park
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -The Town of Tazewell held their annual egg hunt today. There were about one thousand eggs per age group. The mayor says its events like these that unify the community in a positive way.

“It’s great. It brings the community together, kids come out and have a great time. Everybody seems to enjoy themselves,” said Mayor Michael Hoops.

Photos with the Easter bunny were also offered at the event which took place at Lincolnshire Park. Due to weather the planned inflatables and petting zoo were not apart of the event.. But the kids still had an “egg”celent time.

