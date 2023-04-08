Shady Spring shuts out Bluefield to win in five innings

Tigers one-hit Beavers to win 11-0
Manns on the mound and the bats at the plate lead the Tigers to beat the Beavers 11-0.
By Jon Surratt
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:10 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Shady Spring Tigers hosted the Bluefield Beavers in a region final rematch of 2022 at Linda K. Epling Stadium

The Tigers would score four runs in the first, two in the second, four in the third and one in the fourth to beat the Beavers 11-0. Pitcher Cameron Manns would throw a one-hitter in the five-inning shutout.

