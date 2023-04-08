Shady Spring shuts out Bluefield to win in five innings

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Shady Spring Tigers hosted the Bluefield Beavers in a region final rematch of 2022 at Linda K. Epling Stadium

The Tigers would score four runs in the first, two in the second, four in the third and one in the fourth to beat the Beavers 11-0. Pitcher Cameron Manns would throw a one-hitter in the five-inning shutout.

