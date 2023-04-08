Police report ‘active shooter,’ possible shots fired on University of Oklahoma campus

By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NORMAN, Okla. (Gray News) - Police are advising people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of an active shooter and possible shots fired.

The campus police department posted to social media Friday night there were reports of an active shooter in the Van Vleet Oval area. They later said there were reports of shots fired.

No other information has been released and there are no reports of injuries so far.

