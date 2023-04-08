Omnis Building Technologies now hiring

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Omnis Building Technologies is Bluefield, W.Va. is hiring!

The home-building company is still working to finish its 150,000 square foot facility in the city, but that hasn’t stopped applications from rolling in.

If you’re interested in applying, more information can be found at https://omnisinc.com/careers.php. You may want to act fast though -- as the company reports it’s already received more than 75 applications.

