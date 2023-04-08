Lewisburg sees large crowds at annual chocolate festival

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Over the last 15 years, the Lewisburg Chocolate Festival has grown, so much so that organizers say this year could be record-breaking.

“This is one of the largest festivals,” said Erica Vaughan, Executive Director of the United Way of the Greenbrier Valley and Chair of the Lewisburg Chocolate Festival. “We had 39,000 tastings of chocolate. We had online sales up for just about a month and we sold out 36,000 tastings online...”

Vaughan tells WVVA that the remaining tickets held for day-of purchase on Saturday sold out in 40 minutes.

“I [want] to thank everybody for making the trip here and spending the day with us,” she added. “I’m sorry if you didn’t get tickets, but get your tickets online next year and come on back. We’ll be waiting for ya.”

Some may not remember the chocolate festival’s humble beginnings, but Gina Anderson, Pastry Chef for the Stardust Cafe in Lewisburg, certainly does. She was one of the festival’s founding members and says it’s thrilling to see so many people out enjoying downtown Lewisburg.

“It’s grown. So, it started very small, and it’s expanded- physically expanded. It was a very small area, encompassing just one or two blocks. Now, it’s so big, and it’s music and art and everything, and it’s turned out to be a really great event.”

And with all this expansion comes visitors, whether they be from the next town over or even the next state. This includes Clark Ruhland. He’s from Salem, Virginian, and shares just how much he enjoyed his first Lewisburg Chocolate Festival.

“They have such an amazing variety of chocolate here,” he stated. “There’s everything from chocolate bacon to truffles, cocktails, and all that kind of stuff. So, just trying to taste a little bit of everything. Already got some of the bacon over there, so that was pretty good.”

While chocolate may seem like it’s the center of this yearly event, its true purpose runs deeper. The proceeds go toward helping the United Way of the Greenbrier Valley as it continues to support non-profits in Greenbrier, Monroe and Pocahontas Counties. Currently, the United Way of the Greenbrier Valley has 32 partner agencies in their region.

“Your money goes to good use,” Vaughan explained. “You get to enjoy a lot of chocolate, and it helps out non-profit organizations that we serve and fund through our annual campaigns.”

