Helicopter drops eggs for hunt at Princeton City Park

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - In Mercer County, the City of Princeton to be eggs-act, a unique Easter Egg hunt got underway earlier today at the city park.

The State Police helicopter dropped eggs ahead of the hunt- adding some egg-citement to the event. In it’s 22nd year- the event saw hundreds of children running with egg-citement.

”This is actually my favorite event of the year. We do this event for free the community. We had an awesome turnout this year, It was great to partner with Ridin’ 4 a Cure foundation and the Lindsey Anne Varney Foundation with the food truck. A great event this year,” said Director of Princeton Parks and Rec Amanda McCabe.

Nearly 5,000 eggs were dispersed at the event, with roughly two hundred eggs containing prize numbers. Those prizes ranged from pool passes to brand new bikes. A great way to get eggs-ercise.

