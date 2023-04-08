Crucifixion reenactment held in Princeton

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A first since the pandemic, The Greater Princeton Ministerial Association put on their harrowing reenactment of the Crucifixion for Good Friday. The holiday serves as a day of remembrance for Christians, as in their faith this is the act where Jesus Christ saved their souls.

Friday nights display served as a way for believers to witness the moment in which their faith was born.

The event began as it does in the Bible, with the Romans giving the crow a chance to save one of the four men set for death. They choose to save Barabbas and send Jesus to the cross.

The crowd jeered that Jesus was not the king of the Jews as he is whipped and made to carry the cross from Dick Copeland Square. Hundreds of onlookers followed the procession to where the crosses are erected. After more abuse to Jesus and roaring sorrow from Mary, the Christian savior is taken from the cross to his burial place.

In the Christian faith, Jesus rises from his burial and ascends to heaven on Easter day.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.