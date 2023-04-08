Cold Easter morning, but warming up by the afternoon.

After some heavy cloud cover this evening, we will be seeing gradual clearing through the night. Temperatures will be dropping down near freezing tonight. Winds will be light coming from the west.

Temperatures will be down in the 30s tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

As we wake up Easter morning, temperatures outside will be cold. At about 7 AM we’re looking to be right around freezing. Sunrise is at 6:59 tomorrow morning, so if you plan to be out for sunrise service make sure to bundle up.

Easter is going to start out cold, though by the afternoon we will be warmer. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few counties in our area are also under a Frost Advisory tonight through Sunday morning. Those counties are Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell, and Buchanan.

A Frost advisory goes into effect overnight tonight for some of our western counties. (WVVA WEATHER)

Throughout the day we will get warmer. We hold on to sunny and clear skies all day, which will help to warm us up into the upper 50s by the afternoon. High pressure will continue to have an impact on our area through the beginning of next week, so we’ll stay sunny through Thursday.

High pressure will be in place from now until the middle of next week. (WVVA WEATHER)

That being said, Monday is looking to be just as nice as Easter Sunday with highs reaching into the low 60s.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.