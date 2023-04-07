Your Friday Furcast @ Noon: Meet Brock

By Collin Rogers and Joshua Bolden
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Our friends with the Tazewell County Animal Shelter recently stopped by WVVA News @ Noon with Joshua Bolden & Collin Rogers to introduce us all to Brock.

In the first edition of your ‘Friday Furcast’ Alise Bailey has all the details on our furry friend in the video above.

Brock is a 3-year-old neutered male. He weighs 59 pounds.

He is up-to-date on all vaccinations and does well with other dogs his size.

Tazewell County Animal Shelter

736 Camp Joy Road in Bluefield, VA, 24605

Phone: 276-988-5795

E-mail: tazewellcountyanimalshelter@gmail.com

Opening Hours: Monday-Friday: 12pm-5pm

Wednesdays 12 PM - 4:30 PM

