WVSSAC being sued for alleged sexual harassment

WVSSAC
WVSSAC(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Carrie Rose
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A lawsuit has been filed in the Circuit Court of Wood County concerning sexual harassment and an organization that oversees high school sports.

According to the suit filed on behalf of Heather Enoch, those in charge of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (SSAC) created an adverse work environment leading to the lawsuit.

Those specifically listed besides the organization of SSAC, are Bernie Dolan, Renee Reed on behalf of the estate of Gregory B. Reed, Wayne Ryan and Cindy Daniel. Dolan was executive director and the others served as assistant executive directors of SSAC. Gregory Reed has since passed away, however.

Among the issues listed, the suit states harassment, sexual harassment, emotional distress, hostile, toxic workplace/environment, and discrimination. The lawsuit does not state specific details, but does state, “Defendants have bullied and have attempted to force Plaintiff Heather Enoch to terminate her employment, i.e., forced resignation or retirement.”

The suit alleges that Enoch attempted to go through proper channels to address the questionable conduct, however, those attempts were unsuccessful. Enoch further alleges that records and information pertaining to the behavior were destroyed.

Additionally, Enoch states in the suit of suffering, “Defendants engaged in outrageous conduct which intentionally and/or recklessly caused Plaintiff to suffer, physically and mentally, including severe and longstanding emotional distress.”

Enoch is seeking back pay, compensatory damages, punitive damages, and attorney’s fees.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-77 Northbound down to one lane near mile marker 24
Tractor trailer crash closes northbound lane on I-77
Ferrets are among the many different exotic animals at Snook's Wings and Things
Exotic pet store in Princeton expands its location
A man convicted on a slew of child sex crimes at trial in January was sentenced to serve prison...
Following guilty verdict at trial, Greenbrier County man sentenced to prison on child sex crime charges
FILE - Virginia State Police said a trooper spotted a Jeep Cherokee associated with the...
Alleged abduction victim dies after shootout with police
Former railroad employee celebrates 100th birthday
Former railroad employee celebrates 100th birthday

Latest News

New River CTC scholarship
Scholarship geared toward healthcare students established through New River CTC Foundation
A West Virginia state trooper is recovering from serious injuries after a telephone line fell...
Sheriff’s office asked to preserve potential evidence pertaining to WVSP rape allegations
Steven Lawson
Beckley man pleads guilty to federal gun crime
Easter at Tamarack
Tamarack culinary team prepares for Easter rush
Harmony for Hope
Harmony for Hope plans to bring community together at annual Easter Egg Hunt