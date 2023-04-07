WVSP sent notice of new hidden camera lawsuit to be filed on behalf of minors

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/WDTV) - A hidden camera system in the women’s locker room at the West Virginia State Police Academy in Institute is one of the many allegations of wrongdoing detailed in two anonymous letters sent to state officials in February.

It is also the allegation that Gov. Jim Justice has said time and time again is not to be tolerated.

“We have violated … violated in our state police level women’s rights,” Justice said in March. “I don’t know how many things could be much much worse than that. Don’t you think a women’s locker room ought to be a safe place? An absolute safe place?

According to the letter, a trooper who has since died constructed the hidden camera system and the recordings from the system were later found on a thumb drive and destroyed.

We reported last month when the state was put on notice that eight women would be filing lawsuits related to that hidden camera system.

5′s sister station WSAZ confirmed Thursday that the state has now been sent notice of another forthcoming lawsuit -- this one on behalf of three minors.

Attorney Teresa Toriseva represents the alleged minor victims. She sent us a statement that reads in part:

“What is known so far is that a hidden camera or cameras were placed in the female locker room at the West Virginia State Police Academy training facility in Institute, West Virginia. All police officers in West Virginia must have attended training at the academy to become certified.

“The investigation has revealed the female minors who attended the West Virginia Junior Trooper Program at the academy used that same locker room during the time period the hidden camera or cameras were operating. Voyeurism is never a single incident; we expect many more in addition to these three (3) to come forward as this matter progresses.”

In late March, Justice told WSAZ the same expectation when the initial lawsuit notices were sent.

“You know, just how much sense does it really make to think that there was a hidden camera -- there was only one thumb drive, there was only one individual? You know, why in the world, wouldn’t we wonder who all else could have been involved? Who all else could have been filmed? Who all else could have been invaded? I mean, to me, it’s the ultimate insult to women.”

While Gov. Justice has said a full investigation is underway into the hidden camera allegation and the alleged destruction of the recordings, Toriseva’s statement goes on to state:

“All the women who came through the academy during the time the camera or cameras were being operated hope they were not filmed. With the admitted destruction of evidence, the burden is now on the West Virginia State Police to prove these women were not filmed.”

These aren’t the only lawsuits the state has been notified about. Notices have been sent on behalf of two other women -- claiming to be raped by the same trooper in two separate incidents. The governor’s office tells us the FBI is investigating the alleged rapes and state police say the trooper allegedly involved is on leave.

