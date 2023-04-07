W.Va AG makes stop in Lewisburg as part of statewide gubernatorial candidacy announcement tour

W.Va AG Patrick Morrisey shakes hand with supporter in Greenbrier Co
(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 6, 2023
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - As the attorney general of West Virginia, Patrick Morrisey says he has spent the last decade in the ring fighting for the rights of Mountaineers. This includes landing a multi-million dollar settlement in a lawsuit against Walgreens and the recent Supreme Court case against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which resulted in the protection of thousands of energy jobs.

On Thursday, Morrisey stated that he plans to continue that fight if elected governor in 2024. He announced his campaign in Harper’s Ferry on Tuesday and followed with a statewide tour.

“We need a proven conservative. Someone with a deep record of fighting and winning for West Virginia,” he said. “Winning for our jobs. Fighting and winning against the political elites. Successfully defending our West Virginia conservative cultural values...”

Morrisey joined a long list of Republicans when he announced his own candidacy in the gubernatorial race earlier this week. Some familiar names on the ballot include state lawmaker Moore Capito, West Virginia auditor J.B. McCuskey and Secretary of State Mac Warner. Other contenders are automobile dealer Chris Miller, Terri Bradshaw of Gandeeville and Rashida Yost of Martinsburg.

While they all fly under the flag of the GOP, Morrisey says his time as AG sets him apart from all the rest.

“There’s no one else in the race who has the proven conservative record of delivering time and time on the big challenges facing West Virginia,” he shared.

Morrisey met a crowded room of supporters Thursday night in Lewisburg. There, he gave them some insight as to what they can expect if he wins the governor’s seat.

“We’re gonna protect our jobs. We’re gonna fight to put more money in your pockets...We’re gonna advance educational excellence. We’re going to supercharge your economic and workforce growth and defend families from the ravages of drugs and the woke, anti-freedom forces facing us.”

In addition to Lewisburg, Morrisey visited Keyser, Kingwood, Bridgeport, Wheeling, Parkersburg and Charleston. His tour concluded after Thursday evening’s event.

