We stay chilly into Saturday, but temps climb by Easter Sunday

We’ll get two seasons in one weekend
TOMORROW
TOMORROW
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT

As a stalled front keeps us company, so will the rain. We’ll continue to see on and off showers overnight. Low temps will fall into the upper 30s-low 40s.

SATURDAY
SATURDAY

Saturday will bring lingering clouds, and still some spotty hit-or-miss rain (though not as much as Friday). We’ll be chilly for this time of year again, with high temps only topping off in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday night, we’ll dry out and see decreasing cloud cover. Lows will be cold, in the upper 20s-mid 30s.

EGG HUNT OUTLOOK
EGG HUNT OUTLOOK

Easter Sunday will be chilly to start, but we’ll see more sunshine, and temps will moderate by the afternoon, hitting the 50s and low 60s. Sunday night will be mainly clear and chilly with low temps again around freezing.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN

We look to see a nice dry stretch of Spring weather into next week, and each day looks warmer and warmer!

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

EASTER WEEKEND
We’ll be cool and damp to wrap up the work-week