Tamarack culinary team prepares for Easter rush

Easter at Tamarack
Easter at Tamarack
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Visitation to Tamarack Marketplace in Beckley has already ramped up in recent weeks, but employees tell WVVA that they are expecting Sunday to be record-breaking.

On Sunday, March 9, Tamarack will be hosting an Easter Brunch. This is a ticketed event and will feature activities for kids, the Easter Bunny, an egg hunt and more. The menu will feature a lot of greens to show the transition from winter to spring, pastries, local meats and produce, and lots of desserts.

WVVA spoke to Tamarack’s executive chef to learn more about the work that goes in behind the scenes to make events like these a success.

“We’ve kind of streamlined the back of the house- the kitchen itself- to kind of, hopefully, be able to take in these influx of guests,” said Stephen Gustard. “It’s a lot of hard work, but we’ve got a great team here at Tamarack, so it’s a lot of fun.”

Ticket sales for this event are open until Saturday, April 8. Brunch is $60 for adults, $25 for kids 12 to five and free for those under the age of four.

Click here to learn more about Sunday’s menu and activities. Tamarack will close at 4 p.m. to accommodate for the holiday.

