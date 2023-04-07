Shady Spring battles through the fog to dominate Oak Hill

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Shady Spring Tigers hosted the Oak Hill Red Devils on a foggy baseball diamond.

Shady Spring got out to a 2-0 lead after an inning, but in the second Oak Hill tied it after an error to first. However, the Tigers would dominate the third inning, scoring three runs in the third, interrupted by a fog delay, and then scoring three more runs in the inning to lead 9-2.

Shady Spring would dominate from there to win 16-3 in five innings.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.