Scholarship geared toward healthcare students established through New River CTC Foundation

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new scholarship has been established through the New River Community and Technical College Foundation.

The scholarship was created by Dr. Kyle Fort and his wife, Ann Fort, in memory of Dr. Fort’s colleagues: Dr. Robert Wheeler, Dr. Lynn Smith and Dr. Patrick Brown. The opportunity is open to students who are already in or interested in the school’s Allied Health Care program.

Michael Green, Executive Director of Institutional Advancement and College Foundation, tells WVVA that the Wheeler-Smith-Brown Allied Health Scholarship will offer students help with tuition and even be available for emergency assistance throughout the semester. He says this is all made possible by contributors.

“We are very fortunate here,” Green shared. “We have some amazing donors and benefactors who support our students, and the Allied Health Field is one of our most popular programs and areas of study here at New River, and we equally have scholarships available to assist those students.”

Scholarship applications are open until Friday, April 21. Green says the application process can be done online at nrctcf.org and takes roughly 10 minutes to complete. To be eligible for the Wheeler-Smith-Brown Allied Health Scholarship a student must be enrolled in an allied health certificate or degree program at New River CTC.

There are also plenty of other financial assistance opportunities for other areas of study at New River. Each year, the college awards more than $125,000 in scholarships, according to Green.

