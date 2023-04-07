Mountain East Conference releases 2023 football schedule

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Concord’s 2023 football schedule is complete following the reveal of the MEC schedule on Thursday.

September 2nd: vs. Emory & Henry

September 9th: @ Charleston

September 16th: vs. West Virginia State

September 23rd: @ Wheeling

September 30th: vs. West Liberty

October 7th: @ Fairmont State

October 14th: vs. Frostburg State

October 21st: @ Glenville State

October 28th: vs. West Virginia Wesleyan

November 4th: vs. Notre Dame College

November 11th: @ UNC Pembroke

