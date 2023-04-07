Landri Lallande sets Judy Thomas meet and Tazewell discus records

Her step-mom held meet record since 2005
By Josh Widman
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:14 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADE SPRING, Va. (WVVA) - Landri Lallande set two discus records and earned family bragging rights at the Judy Thomas Invitational on Thursday.

Her toss of 133′ 33″ broke the meet record that was held by her stepmom, Zachlynn Blackburn Lallande, since 2005.

Landri also set the Tazewell High School discus record and achieved a personal record in the shot put with a toss of 35′ 2″.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man convicted on a slew of child sex crimes at trial in January was sentenced to serve prison...
Following guilty verdict at trial, Greenbrier County man sentenced to prison on child sex crime charges
I-77 Northbound down to one lane near mile marker 24
Tractor trailer crash closes northbound lane on I-77
FILE - Virginia State Police said a trooper spotted a Jeep Cherokee associated with the...
Alleged abduction victim dies after shootout with police
Ferrets are among the many different exotic animals at Snook's Wings and Things
Exotic pet store in Princeton expands its location
Former railroad employee celebrates 100th birthday
Former railroad employee celebrates 100th birthday

Latest News

Connor Roberts signs with Emory & Henry football
Connor Roberts will play college football in the Commonwealth
Morla Lester signs with Emory
Morla Lester signs with Emory University Track and Field
Day and Hancock sign with SWCC
Maddie Day and Grace Hancock will continue their careers together at SWCC
Morla Lester signs with Emory Track and Field