Landri Lallande sets Judy Thomas meet and Tazewell discus records

GLADE SPRING, Va. (WVVA) - Landri Lallande set two discus records and earned family bragging rights at the Judy Thomas Invitational on Thursday.

Her toss of 133′ 33″ broke the meet record that was held by her stepmom, Zachlynn Blackburn Lallande, since 2005.

Landri also set the Tazewell High School discus record and achieved a personal record in the shot put with a toss of 35′ 2″.

