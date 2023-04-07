Harmony for Hope plans to bring community together at annual Easter Egg Hunt

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Saturday, April 8, nearly 600 eggs will be hidden all over Mount Hope for anyone to find, and, at noon, a hunt for kids will kick off at the Mount Hope Soccer Field.

This is all a part of Harmony for Hope’s Third Annual Easter Egg Hunt. Harmony for Hope works year-round to bring the local community together and those involved with this year’s event say Saturday is a great way to do just that.

“Being a non-profit in Mount Hope means that we look for programming that will entertain and bring the community together,” said Alexander Berg, the event’s organizer. “This is really big community build-up.”

Hidden amongst the other eggs around town, Berg says there is one golden egg, and inside is $100 cash. Clues to find the golden egg have been posted on the Harmony for Hope Facebook page.

