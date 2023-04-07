Harmony for Hope plans to bring community together at annual Easter Egg Hunt

Harmony for Hope
Harmony for Hope(wvva)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Saturday, April 8, nearly 600 eggs will be hidden all over Mount Hope for anyone to find, and, at noon, a hunt for kids will kick off at the Mount Hope Soccer Field.

This is all a part of Harmony for Hope’s Third Annual Easter Egg Hunt. Harmony for Hope works year-round to bring the local community together and those involved with this year’s event say Saturday is a great way to do just that.

“Being a non-profit in Mount Hope means that we look for programming that will entertain and bring the community together,” said Alexander Berg, the event’s organizer. “This is really big community build-up.”

Hidden amongst the other eggs around town, Berg says there is one golden egg, and inside is $100 cash. Clues to find the golden egg have been posted on the Harmony for Hope Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-77 Northbound down to one lane near mile marker 24
Tractor trailer crash closes northbound lane on I-77
Ferrets are among the many different exotic animals at Snook's Wings and Things
Exotic pet store in Princeton expands its location
A man convicted on a slew of child sex crimes at trial in January was sentenced to serve prison...
Following guilty verdict at trial, Greenbrier County man sentenced to prison on child sex crime charges
FILE - Virginia State Police said a trooper spotted a Jeep Cherokee associated with the...
Alleged abduction victim dies after shootout with police
Former railroad employee celebrates 100th birthday
Former railroad employee celebrates 100th birthday

Latest News

New River CTC scholarship
Scholarship geared toward healthcare students established through New River CTC Foundation
A West Virginia state trooper is recovering from serious injuries after a telephone line fell...
Sheriff’s office asked to preserve potential evidence pertaining to WVSP rape allegations
Steven Lawson
Beckley man pleads guilty to federal gun crime
Easter at Tamarack
Tamarack culinary team prepares for Easter rush