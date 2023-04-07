Gunman flees police after shooting motorist in Beckley, victim transported to hospital

Ringleben Steet, Beckley
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A suspect is on the loose following a shooting that occurred in Beckley on Thursday, April 6.

According to Deputy Chief of Police for the Beckley Police Department Dave Allard, the shooting took place on the 100 block of Ringleben Street just after 2 p.m. on Thursday. The victim, 29, was hit multiple times in the lower extremities while sitting in his vehicle.

Allard tells WVVA that the suspect was a passenger in an adjacent vehicle. This suspect fled the scene prior to the police’s arrival. No arrests have been made at this time.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police do not have an update on his condition.

Allard says updates on the case should be released Friday afternoon. Stay with WVVA as this is a developing story.

