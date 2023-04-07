Former WVU assistant men’s basketball coach dies

Billy Hahn
Billy Hahn(Twitter: @BillyHahn8)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A former West Virginia University assistant men’s basketball coach has died, according to reports.

ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla says Billy Hahn suffered a heart attack earlier this week.

Hahn passed away on Friday at the age of 69, according to a social media post by the Maryland Terrapins basketball. Hahn played for Maryland from 1971 to 1974 and was an assistant coach from 1989-2001.

In addition to Hahn’s time at Maryland, he spent a decade at West Virginia as part of a nearly 40-year career.

Bob Huggins hired Hahn in April 2007, and he helped lead the Mountaineers to their first Big East Conference title in 2010.

Hahn retired from coaching in 2017.

In January 2021, 5 Sports had a lengthy interview with Hahn. Click here to watch the interview.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-77 Northbound down to one lane near mile marker 24
Tractor trailer crash closes northbound lane on I-77
A man convicted on a slew of child sex crimes at trial in January was sentenced to serve prison...
Following guilty verdict at trial, Greenbrier County man sentenced to prison on child sex crime charges
Ferrets are among the many different exotic animals at Snook's Wings and Things
Exotic pet store in Princeton expands its location
FILE - Virginia State Police said a trooper spotted a Jeep Cherokee associated with the...
Alleged abduction victim dies after shootout with police
Former railroad employee celebrates 100th birthday
Former railroad employee celebrates 100th birthday

Latest News

Your Friday Furcast @ Noon: Meet Brock
Your Friday Furcast @ Noon: Meet Brock
Ringleben Steet, Beckley
Gunman flees police after shooting motorist in Beckley, victim transported to hospital
Your Friday Furcast @ Noon: Meet Brock
Your Friday Furcast @ Noon: Meet Brock
Hayden Martin
Beckley Police searching for juvenile runaway