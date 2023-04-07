Beckley woman sentenced for federal drug crime

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Kamaria J. Mitchell, 33, of Beckley, was sentenced for distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine to four years and seven months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of West Virginia, “Mitchell admitted to selling more than 5 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant outside of her Beckley residence on November 16, 2020. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Mid-Atlantic Laboratory confirmed the methamphetamine weighed 27.9 grams and was 98 percent pure.”

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, which is composed of officers from the West Virginia State Police, the Beckley Police Department, and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department

