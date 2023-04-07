Beckley Police searching for juvenile runaway

Hayden Martin
Hayden Martin(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Police Department is currently looking for juvenile runaway Hayden Martin.

Martin is autistic and ran away from a caretaker Friday morning at 9:10 a.m.. while at the 2005 Harper Road Shell Station. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with purple and white lettering, black pants, black and white Converse shoes and a black toboggan.

Beckley PD asks the public for assistance saying that anyone with information regarding Martin’s location or a possible sighting should contact them immediately at 304-256-1720

