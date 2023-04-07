Beckley man sentenced for federal drug crime

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Travis John Miller, 40, of Beckley, was sentenced for distributing 5 or more grams of methamphetamine to seven years and three months in prison followed by four years of supervised release.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, “Miller admitted to selling approximately 26.94 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at his Beckley residence on October 19, 2021. Miller further admitted to selling quantities of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on October 20 and October 27, 2021.”

It was on October 29, 2021 that law enforcement executed a search warrant at Miller’s residence and found methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and a Hi-Point .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit. The Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit consists of officers from the West Virginia State Police, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, and the Beckley Police Department.

