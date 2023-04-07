Beckley man pleads guilty to federal gun crime

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Steven Marvin Lawson Jr., 29, of Beckley, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, “According to court documents and statements made in court, Lawson admitted to possessing a Springfield Armory model XD .45-caliber pistol at a Beagle Club Road residence in Jumping Branch, Summers County, on September 28, 2020.”

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Lawson has prior felony convictions for two counts of theft by receiving stolen property in Gwinnett County, Georgia, Superior Court on May 13, 2016.

Lawson is scheduled to be sentenced on July 28, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

