Another cool and dreary end to the week

A steady rain is expected today as temperatures hover in the 40s for most
By Collin Rogers
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Today, we’ll be cooler as rain picks up and continues off-and-on throughout the day. The rain could be heavy at times so use caution if you’ll be traveling today. Temperatures will hover in the 40s and low 50s all day long.

Rain will continue to fall throughout the day as temperatures hover in the 40s and low 50s.
Rain will continue to fall throughout the day as temperatures hover in the 40s and low 50s.

Rain will taper off a bit tonight, but we will remain cloudy with a few spotty showers. Temperatures will drop down into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Cloudy skies and a few showers are expected tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 30s and...
Cloudy skies and a few showers are expected tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.

It’ll be another dreary day on Saturday. We’ll see cloudy skies with a few spotty showers and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Drier air will move in by Saturday night as temperatures drop back down to around freezing.

Most should stay dry on Saturday with cloudy skies; however, a few showers are possible.
Most should stay dry on Saturday with cloudy skies; however, a few showers are possible.

High pressure will build in on Easter Sunday allowing sunshine to return to the region. We’ll be seasonable with high temperatures in the mid 50s-low 60s.

High pressure will build in on Sunday allowing for plenty of sunshine.
High pressure will build in on Sunday allowing for plenty of sunshine.

High pressure will remain in control throughout much of next week which will keep us dry and sunny. Temperatures will continue to rise throughout the week as well. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

