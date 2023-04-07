AG Patrick Morrisey issues statement on Biden’s rule barring ban on trans athletes

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey commented on President Joe Biden’s proposed rule that wpuld prevent schools and colleges from banning participation of transgender athletes in sports.

“This proposal from the Biden Administration to allow biological males to compete in girl’s and women’s sports is Washington overreach at its worst. Separating teams based on biological sex is a matter of basic fairness and common sense,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Biden’s out of touch Department of Education will run roughshod over reasonable State laws like West Virginia’s Save Women’s Sports Act. I will not stand idly by while this radical policy is implemented. My office will evaluate and pursue all legal options to block this scheme.”

Morrisey finishes saying, “This proposed rule ignores science and common sense. This is taking away so many opportunities for female sports. In ignoring all of these, the administration is turning its back on decades of progress for women in sports. This proposed rule goes against biological females continuing to get a fair shake.”

According to Biden’s proposal, no school, college or university that receives federal funding would be allowed to develop a uniform rule that bans transgender students from playing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity.

