AG Patrick Morrisey issues statement on Biden’s rule barring ban on trans athletes

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey(WSAZ)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey commented on President Joe Biden’s proposed rule that wpuld prevent schools and colleges from banning participation of transgender athletes in sports.

“This proposal from the Biden Administration to allow biological males to compete in girl’s and women’s sports is Washington overreach at its worst. Separating teams based on biological sex is a matter of basic fairness and common sense,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Biden’s out of touch Department of Education will run roughshod over reasonable State laws like West Virginia’s Save Women’s Sports Act. I will not stand idly by while this radical policy is implemented. My office will evaluate and pursue all legal options to block this scheme.”

Morrisey finishes saying, “This proposed rule ignores science and common sense. This is taking away so many opportunities for female sports. In ignoring all of these, the administration is turning its back on decades of progress for women in sports. This proposed rule goes against biological females continuing to get a fair shake.”

According to Biden’s proposal, no school, college or university that receives federal funding would be allowed to develop a uniform rule that bans transgender students from playing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-77 Northbound down to one lane near mile marker 24
Tractor trailer crash closes northbound lane on I-77
A man convicted on a slew of child sex crimes at trial in January was sentenced to serve prison...
Following guilty verdict at trial, Greenbrier County man sentenced to prison on child sex crime charges
Ferrets are among the many different exotic animals at Snook's Wings and Things
Exotic pet store in Princeton expands its location
FILE - Virginia State Police said a trooper spotted a Jeep Cherokee associated with the...
Alleged abduction victim dies after shootout with police
Former railroad employee celebrates 100th birthday
Former railroad employee celebrates 100th birthday

Latest News

Virginia ABC (FILE)
Virginia ABC reminds that all its stores will be closed Easter Sunday
Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Miller has passed away, the department announced Tuesday morning.
Gov. Justice orders flags at half-staff to honor Sheriff Virgil Miller
WSAZ Investigates | New Details in WVSP Casino Case
WVSP sent notice of new hidden camera lawsuit to be filed on behalf of minors
W.Va AG Patrick Morrisey shakes hand with supporter in Greenbrier Co
W.Va AG makes stop in Lewisburg as part of statewide gubernatorial candidacy announcement tour