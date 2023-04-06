W.Va. Attorney General Morrisey talks about the Kroger lawsuit

Morrisey is looking to take aim at another pharmaceutical channel.
W.VA. AG Morrisey talks about the Kroger Lawsuit
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the opioid epidemic being an issue that has hit West Virginia, the state’s attorney general, Patrick Morrisey says that he has one case left in the litigation.

Morrisey says the state is set to go to trial against Kroger on June 5. Kroger will join Walmart, CVS and Walgreens as other places that Morrisey says contributed to over supplying opioids in West Virginia.

Morrisey says there needs to be full accountability within the pharmaceutical channels to address the issues that have hit the state.

“I think when you’re looking at Kroger they’re the last one standing. Obviously, we’ve raised allegations about the company. These allegations deal with non-compliance with our laws. And I take that very seriously. So, we’re going to keep pushing to a trial. And if they’re not willing to be responsive in terms of reaching an agreement with us then we’re going to take them to trial and I feel good about our chances,” says Morrisey.

Morrisey says money from the settlements will be used to help those affected by addiction and with prevention strategies.

