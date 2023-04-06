W.Va. AG Patrick Morrisey “Disappointed in SCOTUS Female Sports Decision”

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed a 12-year-old transgender girl in West Virginia to continue competing on her middle school’s girls sports teams while a lawsuit over a state ban continues.

The justices refused to disturb an appeals court order that made it possible for the girl, Becky Pepper-Jackson, to continue playing on her school’s track and cross-country teams, where she regularly finishes near the back of the pack.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas would have allowed West Virginia to enforce its law against Pepper-Jackson.

Pepper-Jackson is in the middle of the outdoor track season. She had filed a lawsuit challenging the law, the Save Women’s Sports Act, which West Virginia lawmakers adopted in 2021. A federal appeals court had allowed her to compete while she appealed a lower court ruling that upheld the West Virginia law.

In a statement after the high court action, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said he “is deeply disappointed at the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision.”

In a previous interview with WVVA, Morrisey said “It’s a very important case for West Virginia. I think it’s a matter of common sense. Biological males should not be playing sports with females. Not just from a safety perspective but you don’t want to have these young women displaced because someone decides to participate on a women’s team.”

Organizations that have backed Pepper-Jackson said they were “grateful.” “This was a baseless and cruel effort to keep Becky from where she belongs — playing alongside her peers as a teammate and as a friend,” the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of West Virginia and Lambda Legal said in a joint statement.

