W.Va. AG Patrick Morrisey “Disappointed in SCOTUS Female Sports Decision”

soccer net
soccer net(Source: WBTV file photo)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed a 12-year-old transgender girl in West Virginia to continue competing on her middle school’s girls sports teams while a lawsuit over a state ban continues.

The justices refused to disturb an appeals court order that made it possible for the girl, Becky Pepper-Jackson, to continue playing on her school’s track and cross-country teams, where she regularly finishes near the back of the pack.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas would have allowed West Virginia to enforce its law against Pepper-Jackson.

Pepper-Jackson is in the middle of the outdoor track season. She had filed a lawsuit challenging the law, the Save Women’s Sports Act, which West Virginia lawmakers adopted in 2021. A federal appeals court had allowed her to compete while she appealed a lower court ruling that upheld the West Virginia law.

In a statement after the high court action, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said he “is deeply disappointed at the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision.”

In a previous interview with WVVA, Morrisey said “It’s a very important case for West Virginia. I think it’s a matter of common sense. Biological males should not be playing sports with females. Not just from a safety perspective but you don’t want to have these young women displaced because someone decides to participate on a women’s team.”

Organizations that have backed Pepper-Jackson said they were “grateful.” “This was a baseless and cruel effort to keep Becky from where she belongs — playing alongside her peers as a teammate and as a friend,” the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of West Virginia and Lambda Legal said in a joint statement.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man convicted on a slew of child sex crimes at trial in January was sentenced to serve prison...
Following guilty verdict at trial, Greenbrier County man sentenced to prison on child sex crime charges
File photo.
Early-morning Bluefield, W.Va. domestic incident under investigation
Body found in McDowell County
UPDATE: Body found in Beartown area of McDowell County identified
Warner signs with Woodrow
Woodrow Wilson High School cheer champion signs with Concord University
Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours

Latest News

Blue Prince Family Health Mobile Unit
Mobile health clinic makes stop in Lerona
Officers read books to the children about not giving in to peer pressure ahead of the children...
Community Connections and area police hold book fair at Wade Center
The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir will perform at The Clover Club on April 17.
In Focus Preview: upcoming events in April
Students gathered in Grundy on Thursday for "Kids in the Creek."
Buchanan Co. 5th graders learn about the environment hands-on