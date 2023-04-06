We’ll be cool and damp to wrap up the work-week

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

Temps will drop tonight as cooler NW flow works in behind a departing front. This front will sag and stall just to our south, still close enough to keep some rain around. We’ll see spotty showers and lots of clouds overnight. Low temps will hit the 40s for most.

FRIDAY FORECAST (wvva weather)

Tomorrow, we look to remain cooler as rain picks back up and continues on and off throughout the day. High temps will only make it into the upper 40s-low 50s for most, and we could see some occasionally heavy rain in pockets here and there. Severe weather is not looking likely, luckily. Friday night, rain will taper off a bit, but we will remain cloudy with colder low temps in the upper 30s and low 40s.

FUTURECAST (wvva weather)

Saturday, we look to see a few spotty showers, and we’ll be chilly and breezy, with highs in the upper 40s-low 50s again. We will dry out by Saturday night, but temps look cold again, falling to around freezing (upper 20s-mid 30s).

CHANCE OF RAIN (wvva weather)

Easter Sunday looks sunny and seasonable with highs in the mid 50s-low 60s. We look to see a nice stretch of dry Spring weather into next week...

