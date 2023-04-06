Unsettled weather returns

Today will bring scattered showers and a few storms. Temperatures will be cooler in the mid/upper 60s and low 70s. Severe weather looks unlikely today; however, heavy downpours are possible with any storms that do develop.

Some hit-or-miss showers are possible tonight, but most should stay dry with mainly cloudy skies. Cooler air will work in tonight as lows drop into the 40s for most.

A cold front will stall just to our south this weekend, bringing some lingering showers at times Friday and Saturday. We’ll be cooler as well, with highs in the upper 40s-low 50s both afternoons.

Easter Sunday looks sunny and seasonable as high pressure builds in. Temperatures look to top off in the upper 50s-mid 60s!

Temperatures will continue to rise throughout next week and we should stay dry for quite some time. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

