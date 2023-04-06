Two firefighters sickened while battling fire in Glasgow

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two firefighters needed assistance from EMS crews on Thursday morning while fighting a fire in Glasgow, West Virginia.

According to 911 dispatchers, one of the firefighters became dehydrated and another became overheated while battling flames in the 6900 block of East Dupont Avenue.

Glasgow Fire Chief Marty Blankenship said a firefighter with the Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department was taken to the hospital.

Cedar Grove Firefighter Miranda Riley identified that firefighter as Ryan Coleman.

“He was dehydrated,” she said. “It’s very exhausting fighting fire. You sweat a lot. You have to replace everything you sweat out, and sometimes you just can’t do that fast enough.”

Coleman was released from the hospital Thursday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but the State Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating.

East Dupont Avenue near the scene was shut down before reopening around 10:30 a.m.

Further information has not been released.

