Tractor trailer crash closes northbound lane on I-77

I-77 Northbound down to one lane near mile marker 24
I-77 Northbound down to one lane near mile marker 24(AP)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Turnpike Authority says a tractor trailer crash has closed the right northbound lane near mile marker 24 on Interstate 77. The turnpike authority says the crash only involves a tractor trailer.

The crash happened just before 5:39 pm and West Virginia State Police are currently on scene with other agencies.

Details are limited at this time but WVVA will continue to monitor the situation.

