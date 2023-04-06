Tractor trailer crash closes northbound lane on I-77

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Turnpike Authority says a tractor trailer crash has closed the right northbound lane near mile marker 24 on Interstate 77. The turnpike authority says the crash only involves a tractor trailer.

The crash happened just before 5:39 pm and West Virginia State Police are currently on scene with other agencies.

Details are limited at this time but WVVA will continue to monitor the situation.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.