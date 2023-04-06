Town of Pineville swears in new mayor

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Town of Pineville swore in Tim Ellison as the new mayor on March 31 at the Town Hall, where several citizens of the town and Wyoming County gathered along with the town’s council and recorder in honor of the occasion.

According to a post by the Town of Pineville, Ellison will be filling the unexpired term of now former mayor Toby Lane who resigned on February 28.

Ellison gave a statement on his plans with his new title saying, “First of all, as your mayor and with the help of Council and citizens, I want to make sure our town is safe. I want our town to be a place where little kids can play without being afraid, where citizens can stop at a gas station and pump a few gallons of gas without fear of physical intimidation, and where elderly people feel empowered to come out of their homes and can enjoy a walk on our sidewalks on a sunny day or starry night.”

He finished, “My hope is to come together with Council and Town employees, stay together and meet all challenges–together as a team.”

