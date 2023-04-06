Town of Pineville swears in new mayor

Tim Ellison swears in as Pineville mayor
Tim Ellison swears in as Pineville mayor(Town of Pineville Facebook)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Town of Pineville swore in Tim Ellison as the new mayor on March 31 at the Town Hall, where several citizens of the town and Wyoming County gathered along with the town’s council and recorder in honor of the occasion.

According to a post by the Town of Pineville, Ellison will be filling the unexpired term of now former mayor Toby Lane who resigned on February 28.

Ellison gave a statement on his plans with his new title saying, “First of all, as your mayor and with the help of Council and citizens, I want to make sure our town is safe. I want our town to be a place where little kids can play without being afraid, where citizens can stop at a gas station and pump a few gallons of gas without fear of physical intimidation, and where elderly people feel empowered to come out of their homes and can enjoy a walk on our sidewalks on a sunny day or starry night.”

He finished, “My hope is to come together with Council and Town employees, stay together and meet all challenges–together as a team.”

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man convicted on a slew of child sex crimes at trial in January was sentenced to serve prison...
Following guilty verdict at trial, Greenbrier County man sentenced to prison on child sex crime charges
File photo.
Early-morning Bluefield, W.Va. domestic incident under investigation
Body found in McDowell County
UPDATE: Body found in Beartown area of McDowell County identified
Warner signs with Woodrow
Woodrow Wilson High School cheer champion signs with Concord University
Braden and Cole Chapman sign with WVU Tech
Chapman brothers sign with WVU Tech men’s basketball

Latest News

The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals is taking a new approach to addressing the state’s...
Raleigh County opens first Family Treatment Court
There are growing calls for a legislative session to address the issue of corrections pay.
Lawmakers call for session to address pay increase for W.Va. jail and prison staff
U.S. Sen. Capito throws first pitch at WVU-Marshall baseball game
Sen. Capito throws first pitch at WVU-Marshall baseball game
Ridin’ 4 a Cure’s Easter Egg Hunt to feature helicopter drop in Princeton City Park
Ridin’ 4 a Cure’s Easter Egg Hunt to feature helicopter drop in Princeton City Park