Six HR’s were hit in MU/WVU baseball game

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The wind was blowing out at GoMart Ballpark Wednesday night and it showed on the scoreboard between Marshall and West Virginia. Six home runs were hit between the two teams as the Mountaineers won 15-9 while there were a combined 30 hits.

WVU improves to 22-7 on the year while the Herd falls to 13-13. Both teams head back into conference play as Marshall hosts Louisiana in Charleston beginning Thursday while WVU welcomes Kansas on Friday.

