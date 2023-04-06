Ridin’ 4 a Cure’s Easter Egg Hunt to feature helicopter drop in Princeton City Park

Ridin’ 4 a Cure’s Easter Egg Hunt to feature helicopter drop in Princeton City Park
Ridin’ 4 a Cure’s Easter Egg Hunt to feature helicopter drop in Princeton City Park(RIDIN 4 A CURE)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - An egg-citing way to celebrate the Easter holiday is coming to Princeton this Saturday.

At the city park Ridin 4 a Cure’s Easter egg hunt kicks off at 1pm. They expect to have 5,000 vandy and prize filled eggs for kids. And some of those eggs will be delivered in a unique way.

”We’re going to have the State Police helicopter come down from Charleston. And they’re going to drop out some of the eggs and maybe some lucky eggs We’re going to be giving away a lot of prizes and bicycles and ice cream cones, pool passes. All kinds of stuff,” said event coordinator Dr. Randy Maxwell.

The event will have three age groups ranging from newborns to 11 year olds.

