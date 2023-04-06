Raleigh County opens first Family Treatment Court

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals is taking a new approach to addressing the state’s child welfare crisis.

Abuse and Neglect cases traditionally account for the largest part of each county’s docket, at times, dragging on more than a year. During that time, the fate and placement of the children in those cases remain in limbo, adding stress to those children and their affected families. To speed up that process and offer more resources aimed at keeping families together, the state has opened a number of new Family Treatment Courts across the state.

Raleigh County became the 13th county in the state to add the court on Thursday, with Judge Andrew Dimlich overseeing the program. In abuse and neglect cases, he said there is often an underlying mental health or drug issue that also needs to be addressed. He said this court brings all the key players to the table with a common goal of keeping families together.

“The more resources you can have and the more accountability you can have with the participants, the better the results. We meet every week or two weeks, depending. Everybody comes in and we have face to face sit downs, see how things are going and what resources are being provided.

On top of the traditional people who participate in Abuse and Neglect proceedings, such as lawyers and guardians for children, Judge Dimlich said this court will also work to connect participants to key services such as mental health counseling and substance abuse treatment.

