Princeton church holds Easter Egg Hunt

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - In the lead-up to Easter Sunday, families in Mercer County already began to celebrate on Wednesday.

At Princeton City Park, Fairview Christian Community Church held an Easter Egg Hunt -- complete with food, treats and more. Organizers said they were pleasantly surprised with the evening’s turnout, and for the opportunity to spread their message.

“The whole point of this is to reach out to the community,” said Ashley Bivens, Youth Leader. “Shine the light of Jesus above all the other things. It’s going to be fun, there’s going to be food, the egg hunt, but above all we want to shine Jesus and hopefully invite people to our church if they don’t have a church to go to.”>

Other local egg hunts are set for the lead-up to Easter as well, including Tazewell, Va. and Bluefield, W.Va..

Click the town names above for more information on their events.

