More provisional teaching licenses being granted to fill teacher shortages
By Braedyn Speight
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to a report from Virginia’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, the number of provisional licenses granted to teachers in Virginia has increased in recent years.

Provisional licenses are short-term licenses granted by the state department of education. Teachers with provisional licenses have not yet met all state requirements for a teaching license, but they do have a bachelor’s degree.

The goal behind the recent push is to fill teacher shortages, but there may be unintended impacts on students.

“When someone comes into the system and they lack that experience, it means that students are not necessarily being served by a fully qualified instructor at the time. Provisional licensure is really seen as a stop gap measure,” policy advisor Chad Stewart said.

Stewart says the teacher shortage has increased by 25% from last school year to this most recent one.

