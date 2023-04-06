Mobile health clinic makes stop in Lerona

Blue Prince Family Health Mobile Unit
Blue Prince Family Health Mobile Unit(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LERONA, W.Va. (WVVA) - The new Blue Prince Family Health Mobile Unit made a stop in Lerona on Thursday to provide health care services to those that needed it. The clinic made the stop at the Lerona United Methodist Church parking lot.

The clinic has many uses for the community to take advantage of including exams and vaccinations. The administrator for the Mercer County Health Department, Bonnie Allen says the main purpose for the clinic is to reach outlying communities that have limited access to health care.

“We take all insurances, private pay. We have a sliding scale for those that don’t have insurance. Those that don’t have insurance and would like help getting insurance, we will do our best to help them,” said Allen.

Allen adds that the clinic will aim to make at least one stop each week. Next Tuesday, April, 11 the clinic will be parked at the Hardy Street recreational park on the Northside of Bluefield from 11 to 3.

On April 28 the clinic will be in Oakvale at the ruritan from 11 to 3.

