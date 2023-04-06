Lawmakers call for session to address pay increase for W.Va. jail and prison staff

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - There are growing calls for a legislative session to address the issue of corrections pay.

On March 9th, lawmakers voted to extend the Governor’s State of Emergency, continuing the placement of the National Guard in the state’s jails and prisons.

Currently, the state is dealing with severe staffing issues in corrections, with a 33 percent vacancy rate. While lawmakers passed legislation out of the House Jails and Prisons Committee that would have provided officers with a $10,000 raise plus bonuses, Del. David Kelley said it is up to the governor to implement the increase.

In a letter to Gov. Jim Justice, Del. Elliott Pritt, (R) Fayette County, called on the governor to address the issue in a special session. Del. Pritt said that he has heard from several correctional officers and staff members at Mount Olive prison who say they are at their breaking point, raising significant concerns over not only pay, but safety issues.

“The emergency buttons on their radios don’t work. Magnetic locks don’t work or function properly. People who are not properly trained to be correctional officers are fulfilling that role. So when we’re talking about raises, we need to talk all prison staff, not just correctional officers because all of those people are fulfilling that role right now.”

Del. Eric Brooks, (R) Raleigh County, and Del. Christopher Tony, (R) Raleigh County, have also recently called for swift action to address the issue.

“We did hear what the governor had to say a few weeks back, about potentially calling for a special session, which he needs to. I’m an advocate for that. Every day that we’re not having a catastrophic event in our jails and prisons is really a miracle,” said Del. Brooks.

WVVA News reached out to the Governor’s office for an update on the plan forward with the National Guard and we will share their response once received.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.