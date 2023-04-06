Gov. Justice appoints Leigh M. Lefler as judge for Thirteenth Family Court Circuit serving Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming counties


Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Leigh M. Lefler, of Beckley, WV, to the...
Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Leigh M. Lefler, of Beckley, WV, to the Thirteenth Family Court Circuit, which serves Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming counties.(Gov. Justice's office)
By Annie Moore
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Leigh M. Lefler, of Beckley, WV, to the Thirteenth Family Court Circuit, which serves Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming counties. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of The Honorable Judge Louise Goldston. 

Lefler currently serves as an Assistant Prosecutor for Raleigh County, focusing on abuse and neglect cases. She has been a West Virginia State Bar member since May 2003 after receiving her law degree from the West Virginia University College of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Communications from Shepherd University. 

Lefler has litigated domestic relations, juvenile, and child abuse cases throughout her career. Before her role as an assistant prosecutor, she served as a certified Guardian ad litem, a member of the West Virginia Supreme Court Advisory Committee for Family Treatment Court, and the Raleigh County Juvenile Treatment Court.  

Lefler resides in Beckley and dedicates her time to her community by assisting in developing the Raleigh County Family Treatment Court Program. She also serves as a member of the Raleigh County Bar and on the Beckley Performing Arts Board of Directors, associated with the productions of the Beckley Dance Theatre School, including the Nutcracker Ballet.

